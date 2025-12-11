What happened after AEW Dynamite, updated Continental Classic standings

– After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Eddie Kingston grabbed the microphone to get Bryan Danielson attention, until Bryan stated he had a few words to discuss with Kingston. Bryan told Eddie Kingston he loved him. Also that he used to be a doubter a d called Eddie King of the Bums. Now this was Eddie’s 5th match back after being injured for over 500 days, the absolute heart Eddie has. Bryan adds to Eddie to not hang his head in shame, he was that close to capturing the AEW World Championship. He believes in him, that he will be champion. Eddie thanks Bryan and states hes angry and disappointed, however nothing but true love for the city of Atlanta. He was nervous prior to his match however when he heard the crowd, he basically stated he needed to do his thing. He noticed the crowd is chanting ppv. He tells Tony through the microphone no pressure, but Atlanta wants a PPV. Tells the crowd get home safe. Winter is Coming.

– Continental Classic standings after AEW Dynamite:

GOLD LEAGUE ⭐️

• Kyle Fletcher (2-1, 6 Points)

• Kazuchika Okada (2-1, 6 Points)

• Kevin Knight (1-1, 3 Points)

• PAC (1-1, 3 Points)

• Speedball Mike Bailey (1-1, 3 Points)

• Jack Perry (0-2, 0 Points)

BLUE LEAGUE 🔵

• Konosuke Takeshita (2-0, 6 Points)

• Claudio Castagnoli (2-1, 6 Points)

• Mascara Dorada (1-1, 3 Points)

• Orange Cassidy (1-1, 3 Points)

• Jon Moxley (1-2, 3 Points)

• Roderick Strong (0-2, 0 Points)