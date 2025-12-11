What Gunther expects from his match with Cena, Cena/SNME note, Liv Morgan enjoying life (photo)

– Gunther says he’s expecting more out of his match with John Cena than what he got with Goldberg:

“Goldberg, I was very pleased with the outcome of that, I think. Obviously, I had different expectations in that match than I have with the match on Saturday. I’m expecting a little bit more out of that because John is such a way more skilled wrestler than Goldberg was. He was very limited in what he could do, so very different scenarios.

But yeah, let’s see. I’m very focused on Saturday now.”

(source: NY Post Sports)

– Sports Journalist Andrew Baydala is disputing Bryan Alvarez’ report that John Cena vs Gunther is set to open Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– Liv Morgan enjoying life in Riyadh: