Tiffany Stratton shares a training video, LA Knight update, Becky Lynch poses with an award, Jeanie Buss

Tiffany Stratton shares a video of her training:

THE COMEBACK IS LOADING SOON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hmqkl6okF1 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 10, 2025

– Becky Lynch posed with the custom trophy engraved with her name and 2025, captioning it in all caps as a huge, prestigious prize for everyone’s favorite wrestler—herself. She teased a vlog with a full acceptance speech coming early next week, signed as Big Time Becks. Fans celebrated her social media savvy and character work, with many praising how it keeps her active and engaging during her WWE TV break. The award fits her self-aggrandizing heel persona, blending wrestling bravado with online energy.

WHAT A DAY! Everyone’s FAVORITE WRESTLER (ME) WON something BIG! The Inaugural Internet Integrity Award!!! OF COURSE yours truly would be the first recipient of this HUGE PRIZE (VERY PRESTIGIOUS)! More details will be in my VLOG (BEST EVER). It will include my full acceptance… pic.twitter.com/w9u7tSsDCG — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 11, 2025

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins went to a Lakers game today. While there Becky spoke with Jeanie Buss (Lakers Governor and co-owner of the Women of Wrestling promotion). Becky reports that Jeanie supports her and her interpretation of events:

Jeanie is the most powerful woman in the NBA (ESPN says it!) I’m the greatest of ALL TIME (Sports Illustrated says it!) Together we make one DOMINANT TAG TEAM!!! THANK YOU for validating my feelings about my current situation! (APPALLING) JUSTICE MUST PREVAIL! She also has a… pic.twitter.com/thaOV34b8G — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 11, 2025

Sean Ross Sapp posted the following on X:

WWE sources confirmed to Fightful Select that LA Knight still has years left on his WWE deal, and were surprised that some fans considered Monday’s angle a burial.