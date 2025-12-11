Tiffany Stratton shares a training video, LA Knight update, Becky Lynch poses with an award, Jeanie Buss

Tiffany Stratton shares a video of her training:

Becky Lynch posed with the custom trophy engraved with her name and 2025, captioning it in all caps as a huge, prestigious prize for everyone’s favorite wrestler—herself. She teased a vlog with a full acceptance speech coming early next week, signed as Big Time Becks. Fans celebrated her social media savvy and character work, with many praising how it keeps her active and engaging during her WWE TV break. The award fits her self-aggrandizing heel persona, blending wrestling bravado with online energy.

– Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins went to a Lakers game today. While there Becky spoke with Jeanie Buss (Lakers Governor and co-owner of the Women of Wrestling promotion). Becky reports that Jeanie supports her and her interpretation of events:

– Sean Ross Sapp posted the following on X:

WWE sources confirmed to Fightful Select that LA Knight still has years left on his WWE deal, and were surprised that some fans considered Monday’s angle a burial.

