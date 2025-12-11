The Babes of Wrath win the AEW Women’s Tag Team titles

Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron made history last night on Dynamite becoming the inaugural AEW Women’s Tag Team champions.

Collectively known as the Babes of Wrath, the duo defeated Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa in the finals.

Nightingale and Cameron defeated Mercedes Mone and Athena in the first round and then Julia Hart and Skye Blue in the semi final to reach the final while Storm and Shirakawa beat Alex Windsor and Riho in the first round and Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir in the semi final before reaching the last match of the tournament.

This is Cameron’s first title in AEW while it’s the second for Nightingale, who already had a run with the TBS title.

