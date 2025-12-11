Stephanie McMahon reveals she once suffered a miscarriage

Stephanie McMahon opened up about a deeply personal and painful experience, revealing that she once suffered a miscarriage. She explained how isolating the experience can feel, saying “I had a miscarriage at one point, and it’s devastating.” Stephanie emphasized that many people don’t realize how common miscarriages are until they open up about their own ordeal, noting that “you never really know until you tell someone… then you find out tons of women that you know have had miscarriages.”

She reflected on the stigma and silence around the subject, believing that more open conversations could make a major difference. According to her, “it’s something that you don’t share that I think if we did talk about more… it would be helpful.” She highlighted the mental health toll such a loss takes and stressed the importance of connection and support.

Ultimately, Stephanie reminded others that vulnerability can bring people together, saying “we all have problems and we’re here to help one another. At the end of the day, all we have is each other.”

(Source: What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon)