Royal Rumble 2026 tickets sold out in one day

Tickets for the 2026 Royal Rumble have sold out.

They went on sale yesterday on Webook.com and at one point, there were 860,000 people in the queue waiting to get their hands on tickets.

Ticket prices were relatively cheap, with general admission at $21.33, Premium at $133.33, Platinum at $186.67, Diamond at $240, VIP at $320, and VVIP at $400.

All sections on the seating chart are now greyed out, with no possibility of purchasing any tickets unless they release some production holds.

Smackdown on the eve of the Rumble is almost close to being sold out. Ticket prices for Smackdown were general admission at $13.33, Premium at $26.67, Platinum at $80, Diamond at $133.33, VIP at $186.67, and VVIP at $240. Only $13.33 tickets are available.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996