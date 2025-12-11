Gail Kim on not having any career regrets: “I wouldn’t change anything”

Jackpot City Casino recently interviewed Gail Kim, who spoke on a variety of topics, including if she has any career regrets, her advice about surviving the business, and more.

Below are some highlights:

Gail Kim on Not Having Any Career Regrets

“You can’t say you have any regrets. No, I wouldn’t change anything. You just can’t change anything. I’m a believer that everything happens for a reason. Even when I got fired from WWE, when I first got hired by them in 2002, but I debuted in 2003, and then I got fired in 2005. Even that gave me such motivation to show WWE, ‘Oh, you know what? You missed out. I’m going to work my ass off, and I’m going to bust my butt, and I’m going to show you what you missed out on.’ And luckily, TNA gave me that opportunity a year later, and the opportunity they gave me, Jeff Jarrett gave me that ball, and I ran with it, and women’s wrestling became a thing. If I stayed in WWE, if anything had changed, that path may not have been what I experienced. So, I never have any regrets.”

On What It Takes To Survive in the Wrestling Business

“I’ve always told people, for example, if I was already part of a TV company, or I had other wrestlers try out for an opportunity, if they did ask me my advice, I’d always tell them, ‘I know the physicality of the business is hard, but honestly, the emotional and the mental part is way harder. Way harder.’ You really need to have some grit, and you do develop a thick skin over the years. I always say, listen, our wrestling fans are the most loyal and hardcore of them all, but they can also be the biggest trolls online of all time. It’s funny, they’ll insult us, but the minute someone from the outside world comes in and insults pro wrestling, they’ll be fiercely defensive. So, you have this love-hate relationship, but I would say, and I think everyone in this world now, social media-wise, has a challenge. But wrestlers take a lot of flak because they also play characters, so sometimes you’re a heel, and you’re a villain, and you’re playing it up, and people want to be really mean. I think I have a pretty thick skin now, but you gotta be ready. You gotta be ready mentally. And also, the pressure to always look good. I mean, I honestly developed dysmorphia in my adult life from it, and I think every girl that I am friends with in the business all have some sort of dysmorphia, and some of the guys, too. So, you just look at yourself, and you nitpick to death, and I’m sure now normal people kinda have that as well, just because of social media, but it’s on another level, I’ll say.”

On the Majority of Female Wrestlers Dealing With Dysmorphia

“I would say the majority of females have it. If I was going to say a percentage, I’ve noticed at least 75-80% of the women. The men. Yeah, I’ve noticed way more men, compared to any other type of field, that are very hard on themselves physically.”

Gail Kim last wrestled in TNA Wrestling in 2023. She was let go from the company earlier this year.