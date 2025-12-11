Cody Rhodes shares a story from AEW (video), plus John Cena and Ric Flair notes

– John Cena via X:

No one does it alone. Thank you to ALL I’ve ever had the chance to share canvas with, discuss the business, learn from, and all those who behind the scenes make what we do special. Saturday is for ALL of us. Let’s go to work! One Last Time!!! https://t.co/3EBUsFe2HK — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 11, 2025

– Ric Flair tweeted:

This Text From Sky Hogan Should Clarify A Lot Of Things For People Who Have No Clue What They’re Talking About! pic.twitter.com/SWjf8o3xWi — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 11, 2025

– Cody Rhodes tells the story about his infamous chair shot from Shawn Spears that happened in AEW.

🤯 Cody Rhodes tells the story about his infamous chair shot from Shawn Spears that happened in AEW. (What do you wanna talk about?) pic.twitter.com/ZcPZ78GABz — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 11, 2025

(source: What do you wanna talk about?)