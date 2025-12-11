12/11/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Frankie Kazarian opened Impact with an episode of The King’s Court, boasting that at Final Resolution he not only defeated JDC but ended his career. He declared that beginning next year, he’ll be the new face of AMC, calling himself the fans’ king and champion “for a very long time.”

Mike Santana then interrupted, shouting out the 905 area and saying he’s angry but focused on his steel cage match next week. Santana finished by warning Kazarian that at TNA Genesis, the title is “coming back home to Papi.”

– At TNA Genesis, Frankie Kazarian is set to defend the TNA World Championship in a rematch against Mike Santana.

BREAKING: @FrankieKazarian will defend the TNA World Championship against @Santana_Proud at #TNAGenesis — LIVE on Saturday, January 17 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. 🎟️ Tickets are ON SALE NOW at https://t.co/zTMPjdY9UA WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+:… pic.twitter.com/VuT0PCiHfR — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 12, 2025

– Lexis King of Team of NXT defeated of Matt Cardona of Team TNA Via Roll up to give his team the advantage in the Cage match Next Week, after The TNA International Champ Stacks got involved. After the match Stacks and King continued attacking Cardona, until Steve Maclin came out to make the save.

– The Elegance Brand defeated Harley Hudson and Myla Grace Via Roll Up.

– Gia Miller interviews Rich Swann about the fallout from Final Resolution and whether First Class is finished. Swann says he’s tired of being disrespected despite being a main-eventer and confirms that First Class is officially over. Moments later, AJ Francis attacks Swann from behind, declaring, “If you ain’t First Class, you’re last.”

– Cedric Alexander defeated Jake Something, Jason Hotch of Order 4, Ryan Nemeth, BDE and Dezmond Xavier in a 6 way Scramble to earn himself a future TNA X-Division Title Shot.

– Santino Mirella says they’ll be a Battle Royal and the winner will go onto face Frankie Kazarian for the TNA World Championship in 3 weeks.

– Bryan Myers and Eddie Edward’s of The System defeated Sinner and Saint after Eddie hit Judas with the Boston Tea party for the win.

– The TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys, come to the ring. Matt Hardy announces that next week, Team TNA will face Team NXT in a steel cage to finally end their war. The Righteous interrupt and warn that they’ll be watching the cage match closely.

– Santino Mirella came out with his Daughter Arianna Grace, Santino says Matt Cardona’s replacement for Next Weeks Cage Match will be none other than himself.

– At TNA Genesis JDC will go 1 on 1 with Eddie Edward’s in what is to believe will be JDC’s Retirement Match.

– In the MainEvent Dani Luna defeated Indi Hartwell in a Brutal Dog Collar Match Via the Luna Landing.