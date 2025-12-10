WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
211

– Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura is set to return to Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend for John Cena’s farewell in Washington D.C, reports WrestleVotes.

– Smackdown on December 5th averaged 1,060,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.24

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– Season two of WWE Unreal is set to release on January 20, with the season focusing on:

Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch
Cody Rhodes
Rhea Ripley
– Pat McAfee
– Jelly Roll
– R-Truth
IYO SKY
Naomi
Chelsea Green
Penta
Lyra Valkyria

– Happy 41th Birthday to the former WWE superstar and Cryme Tyme memeber JTG

* 1x NWA Wildside Tag Team Champion
* 1x FEW Tag Team Champion
* 2x OVW Southern Tag Team Champion
* 1x SWF Tag Team Champion
* 1x VIP Heavyweight Champion
* 1x VIP Tag Team Champion
* 1x WAW Lonestar Champion (Current)
* 1x WWE Tag Team Champion
* 1x Best Athlete In The East Bay Champion
* 2024 Shad Gaspard Memorial Cup

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here