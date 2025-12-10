WWE News and Notes

– Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura is set to return to Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend for John Cena’s farewell in Washington D.C, reports WrestleVotes.

– Smackdown on December 5th averaged 1,060,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.24

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– Season two of WWE Unreal is set to release on January 20, with the season focusing on:

– Seth Rollins

– Becky Lynch

– Cody Rhodes

– Rhea Ripley

– Pat McAfee

– Jelly Roll

– R-Truth

– IYO SKY

– Naomi

– Chelsea Green

– Penta

– Lyra Valkyria

– Happy 41th Birthday to the former WWE superstar and Cryme Tyme memeber JTG

* 1x NWA Wildside Tag Team Champion

* 1x FEW Tag Team Champion

* 2x OVW Southern Tag Team Champion

* 1x SWF Tag Team Champion

* 1x VIP Heavyweight Champion

* 1x VIP Tag Team Champion

* 1x WAW Lonestar Champion (Current)

* 1x WWE Tag Team Champion

* 1x Best Athlete In The East Bay Champion

* 2024 Shad Gaspard Memorial Cup