WWE News and Notes

– Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura is set to return to Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend for John Cena’s farewell in Washington D.C, reports WrestleVotes.
– Smackdown on December 5th averaged 1,060,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.24
– Season two of WWE Unreal is set to release on January 20, with the season focusing on:
– Seth Rollins
– Becky Lynch
– Cody Rhodes
– Rhea Ripley
– Pat McAfee
– Jelly Roll
– R-Truth
– IYO SKY
– Naomi
– Chelsea Green
– Penta
– Lyra Valkyria
– Happy 41th Birthday to the former WWE superstar and Cryme Tyme memeber JTG
* 1x NWA Wildside Tag Team Champion
* 1x FEW Tag Team Champion
* 2x OVW Southern Tag Team Champion
* 1x SWF Tag Team Champion
* 1x VIP Heavyweight Champion
* 1x VIP Tag Team Champion
* 1x WAW Lonestar Champion (Current)
* 1x WWE Tag Team Champion
* 1x Best Athlete In The East Bay Champion
* 2024 Shad Gaspard Memorial Cup