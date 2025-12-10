Updates on Masha Slamovich and Randy Orton

– Fightful reports TNA has allowed Masha Slamovich’s contract to expire.

WWE and TNA removed her from creative plans when her ex-boyfriend, independent wrestler Akira, accused her of abusing him during their relationship. Slamovich was taken off the road in September pending an investigation.

Now she is officially gone the company.

– After a several month absence, Randy Orton is advertised to return on the January 30th episode of SmackDown in Saudi Arabia, the go-home show for the Royal Rumble.