Update on Abdullah The Butcher

Book Pro Wrestlers posted:

Abdullah The Butcher just went live with his team and let everyone know he’s getting a better every single day — and he’s fired up about his 85th birthday celebration coming up January 10th, 2026 in Riverdale, Georgia.

And here’s the part that really hits you… after everything Abby’s been through, here he is smiling, giving shout-outs, and inviting the whole wrestling world to his big night. The man’s spirit is something else.

A lot of familiar faces are heading to Atlanta for this one.

Ron Simmons will be there.

Teddy Long will be there — along with a rare Q&A the night before.

And Barbara Goethe has confirmed she’ll be in attendance as well.

Abby also put out a special request tonight. He’s hoping to find the widow of his former manager, Honest John, so she can be honored at the event. If anyone can help make that connection, it would mean a lot to him.

He’s sent out a ton of invitations. A lot of star guests are already lined up. And more names will be announced as we get closer.

Keep “The Butcher” in your prayers, and keep an eye here — we’ll continue sharing updates directly from his team.

– Steve Stasiak, Book Pro Wrestlers