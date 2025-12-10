TKO COO Mark Shapiro says they are working on a non-exclusive deal for WWE video library

TKO Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro said that they are currently in negotiations for a non-exclusive deal for the WWE video library, which will be homeless at the end of this year.

Shapiro made the comments at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference held in New York.

The TKO COO added that they will have something to announce in Q1 2026, which starts January 1. The WWE video library, currently on Peacock, will be leaving the streaming service on December 30 apart from Smackdown and NXT premium live events.

Speaking of NXT PLEs, the media rights for those expire in March 2026 and Shapiro added that they want to be “smart and strategic” and “deliberate and thoughtful” about them, saying that they’re in no rush.

There are rumors that the WWE video library content will land on YouTube for the time being. Both ESPN and Netflix are also interested in hosting the thousands of hours of content that WWE has.

The WWE video library, or the WWE Network as it was known, moved to Peacock in 2021 in a five-year $1 billion deal.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online