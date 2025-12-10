The Usos re-enter the WWE tag team division

Jey and Jimmy Uso have re-entered the WWE tag team division and will be reuniting as The Usos on Raw, at least for the time being.

The former multi-time tag team champions confronted the current WWE World Tag Team champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee as well as The New Day on the show last night.

Jimmy said that it was his idea to team up together again as Jey’s losing streak continued over the past couple of months.

The segment ended with The New Day getting disposed of and The Usos having a stare down with the champions.

The brothers last teamed together at Wrestlepalooza in September, losing to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

