Stephanie McMahon thanks mentor Bayley, Shoti Blackhart vs. Allie Katch announced

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
216

Stephanie McMahon thanks Bayley for helping mentor and grow the next generation of female wrestlers. John Cena also showed up to support.

– Shotzi Blackheart is set for her first HOG Women’s World Championship defense at Winter Warfare, taking on Allie Katch next Friday, December 19, at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, Queens.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here