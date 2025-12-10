Stephanie McMahon thanks mentor Bayley, Shoti Blackhart vs. Allie Katch announced

– Stephanie McMahon thanks Bayley for helping mentor and grow the next generation of female wrestlers. John Cena also showed up to support.

Thank YOU for your leadership and sacrifice @itsBayleyWWE! And for helping mentor and grow the next generation of female wrestlers! @JohnCena showed up, as did everyone else, because of the opportunity YOU created (and mostly paid for out of your own pocket). The future is in… https://t.co/zWXNepybrR — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 9, 2025

– Shotzi Blackheart is set for her first HOG Women’s World Championship defense at Winter Warfare, taking on Allie Katch next Friday, December 19, at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, Queens.

🔥 WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH 🔥 Next Friday December 19th at Winter Warfare — the title is on the line and chaos is guaranteed. Shotzi’s first official title defense@ShotziTCB 🆚 @AllieKATCH Get your tickets NOWhttps://t.co/gSpbJxLHUI pic.twitter.com/r8Rf4p75PI — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) December 10, 2025