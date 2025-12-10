Sarah Stock criticizes TNA President after Masha Slamovich’s roster removal

Sarah Stock publicly criticized TNA President Carlos Silva after Masha Slamovich was removed from the company. Stock accused Silva of being “terrified” and “woke,” claiming he was unfairly targeting women and overreacting to alleged personal issues involving Masha. She questioned whether Masha had committed any crime, called the decision corrupt, and insisted that Silva couldn’t “cancel” her. Stock ended by urging Masha to continue working and calling the move a “horrible” setback to a young woman’s career.

Carlos silva @carlossilva with his terrified woke ass, then he starts eliminating MORE women. For getting in a fight with a boyfriend? Was she charged? Is she a criminal? Does she have a record? Or you just heard some biased gossip and got scared? Would love to hear the results of THIS investigstion. 🙄 You’re an idiot. And you’re among the most corrupt of all of them. Masha, get back to work. This noodle can’t cancel you. Nobody can. Horrible horrible work, halting a young woman’s career. RT if you agree! that you wanna come over.

Carlos silva @carlossilva with his terrified woke ass, then he starts eliminating MORE women. For getting in a fight with a boyfriend? Was she charged? Is she a criminal? Does she have a record? Or you just heard some biased gossip and got scared? Would love to hear the… pic.twitter.com/igL9Pb0M7A — Sarah Stock (@SSDarkAngel) December 9, 2025

Stock later tweeted:

I bet if Masha had the opportunity to run a fine tooth comb over her phone and handpick/isolate the texts that painted her ex-partner in a bad light, you all might have a different opinion. Who knows. Not me. But she chose not to do that. Admirable, in my opinion, bc I would have been all over that! 😅

Violence in relationships is wrong. Period. And I’m truly sorry her ex-partner is the one dealing with the emotional scars that he’s undoubtedly trying his best to heal. I don’t even like Masha. But she’s good for women’s wrestling and what happened to her was biased and unfair. Leave peoples’ personal lives out of wrestling until they’re charged with a crime. None of us has any clue about the circumstances around anything.