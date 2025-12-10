More WWE News and Notes

– The Usos vs. The New Day is official for next week’s WWE RAW.

– Gunther (via First Take) was asked who from the past does he wish was still around competing in WWE today, he replied Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero.

– This according to Bryan Alvarez: “At this point, there is no set runtime for Saturday Night’s Main Event, so everyone will get all the time they need. Cena vs. Gunther is currently scheduled to open the show and Cena will get as much time as he wants.”

– AAA will make its debut on FOX with a live show from Mexico City on January 17th, available in Mexico, Central America, and South America.