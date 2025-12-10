Matt Hardy and Kendal Grey notes

– Kendal Grey expressed her surprise and excitement at being chosen by John Cena for the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. She admitted, “Oh, I had no idea (John Cena was picking me for the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline). No idea. I literally was shocked. Shocked. I was like, ‘There’s no way. This is not happening.’” Grey reflected on her relative newness in the wrestling world, saying she had “just passed two years being in the Performance Center” and felt honored that Cena saw potential in her. She added that being given the chance “to test my skills against the best women in NXT, it meant something to me.”

(Source: Busted Open After Dark)

