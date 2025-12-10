Lilian Garcia reveals the identify of her future husband

WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia has confirmed she’s engaged to Patrick Ellrich, the former tag team partner of WWE star Xavier Woods.

“I showed up on Monday for Raw and Xavier said, ‘You met my boy Patrick.’ His name is actually Patrick Ellrich, who went by ‘The Attraction’ Hayden Young.

“He was telling me how great Patrick was, and I should definitely go on a date. Patrick told Xavier to say we looked cute together in the photo. I said to give him my number and send me the photo. We started texting. That was it. We’ve been inseparable ever since.

“We are engaged and planning to get married in 2026. It is wild how this whole thing unfolded.”

(source: TVInsider)