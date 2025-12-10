John Cena on why losing to Brock Lesnar doesn’t bother him

John Cena opened up about why losing to Brock Lesnar doesn’t bother him at this stage of his career, emphasizing that he’s approaching the end of his run and understands the bigger picture of storytelling. Cena said he gets why fans debate the booking, noting, “I love the public’s ability to weigh in.”

He explained that Brock is a unique draw—someone who looks ageless, moves incredibly well, and brings instant legitimacy whenever he returns. Cena highlighted this by joking, “He can split his pants and still move like a ballerina… slip on his Pyro and do a ninja roll and be okay. He’s a beast.”

Cena pointed out that he’s often the guy WWE turns to when a megastar comes back: Brock, The Rock, Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and even after Brock ended The Undertaker’s streak. “I’ve sat in this seat before… you have to figure out who gets the shine that night,” he said.

He believes Brock’s current run is designed to build him up for a final big moment, adding, “This attraction where we are going to build until he goes into the sunset… creatively, it’s very soon.”

Cena emphasized that he has no issue taking the loss because he’s nearing the finish line himself: “I’m on my way out. It’s not like it’s gonna hurt me.” He still considers himself a valuable piece of the show, calling the match “a great main event… see these two titans for the last time, and it’s ok.”

Using a sports analogy, Cena said losses like this are part of the job: “Sometimes your team gets blown out.” He explained that he and everyone involved did the best they could to make the match compelling in the early stages, reminding people that the crowd was with him: “They were into it… and then just a bunch of gratuitous F5’s. That’s how you build Brock.”

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)