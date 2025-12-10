Jade Cargill comments on the photo with Rhodes, Punk and Saints

Jade Cargill comments on The photo with Cody Rhodes, CM Punk & Ricky Saints with their respective championships in WWE:

“When we took the picture, it just felt like family. I say that because Cody’s seen me from day one. Ricky’s my best friend in the industry. CM Punk has always been the most honest, most brutal person that I have ran into from day one when I met him. We’ve always had a friendship. These are three phenomenal people who have sat with me and who have always been in my corner.

So for these people to see me at the top of the mountain at WWE, it’s no other feeling.”

(source: Hall of Fame podcast)