Gunther on his upcoming match with Cena, Goldberg being ranked #1 by Stephen A. Smith

– Gunther reflected on his upcoming match with John Cena as a symbolic “passing of the torch.” He explained, “Traditionally, it’s always a passing of the torch when somebody really established retires and gets in the ring with somebody from a different generation.” Highlighting the generational contrast, he noted, “I think John Cena represents a certain generation of WWE superstars, and I represent the newer generation.” Gunther also emphasized how WWE has evolved, pointing out that “a lot has changed in WWE. It’s a very international roster now, very diverse, and I think I represent that very well.” He concluded that, in that context, his match with Cena is “definitely a passing of the torch for the future.”

– Gunther reacted with surprise and amusement when he saw Goldberg ranked #1 on Stephen A. Smith’s list of top wrestlers. He exclaimed, “What’s that number one?!” showing his disbelief. While acknowledging Goldberg’s impact on wrestling, he added, “Goldberg is definitely a legend and an absolute special wrestler, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody put him #1 on their favorite wrestlers list.”

(Source: First Take)