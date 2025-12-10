Eddie Kingston on his AEW contractual status, Adam Copeland on his AEW run with Christian Cage

– Eddie Kingston says he has six years remaining on his AEW contract and what he wants to do after.

“I have six years left on my contract. I want to make my money and then buy a place in Alaska and get the f*** away from society.

Get me the f*** to Alaska. As long as I can watch the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Rangers, all that stuff with streaming, I’m good. Leave me alone.”

(source: Interview with GABBY AF)

– Adam Copeland says having a run in AEW with and against Christian Cage has been special:

“Now getting to team with Jay [Christian] and then also getting to face each other properly with the experience that we have under our belts now with a company who treats us as equals, I think that was important and we both wanted that. And I feel like we finally got it, so all of that has been super special.

Neither one of us were told we’d ever be able to do this again. So the fact that we’re even doing it, period, but then to wrestle a team like FTR in our hometown. Because that’s a match that as a wrestling fan and even for the four of us, if we could ever do that, man, that would be pretty amazing. And then we got to do it. So again, everything is pretty darn special.”

(source: Interview with @jimmyv3)