Darby Allin: “They’re just saving me from me which is fine”

Last week, it was reported that Darby Allin suffered a legitimate injury during his AEW Dynamite match with Kevin Knight. During the December 6th of AEW Collision, it was revealed that Darby had been pulled from the 2025 AEW Continental Classic.

While speaking to 680 The Fan, Darby addressed his recovery and if he has considered retirement…

“Sting retired at 64. I’m 32 right now. Right now I feel amazing. It depends on how much I still love it. I don’t want to be the guy who wrestles because he has to—I want to wrestle because I want to. No one knows what I do for physical recovery. I take care of myself so much. I feel like a million bucks. I’m just not medically cleared right now—they’re just saving me from me, which is fine.”

“I hooked up with DDP [Diamond Dallas Page]. I always hang out with him, and he gives me the latest and greatest contraptions in physical recovery. Ice baths, breath work—DDP has done breath work before. I do so much stuff. Every day my schedule is three hours of recovery work.”