Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul: What approach does AJ take for December 19 showdown?

The boxing world was shaken last month when the unexpected announcement dropped: Anthony Joshua will return to the ring for the first time since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley — over a year ago — to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

With fans already poring over Joshua odds ahead of the blockbuster event, this is unquestionably the most sensational twist yet in the influencer-boxing boom.

‘Influencer’ boxing has grown beyond anything the sport’s traditionalists ever imagined. The Paul brothers have battled legends like Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather in recent years, but this clash with Joshua is comfortably the biggest bout of the crossover era so far.

AJ isn’t just another retired star cashing in — he’s one of the defining heavyweight figures of his generation. A British icon, an Olympic gold medallist, and a former unified heavyweight champion of the world. As recently as last year, he was vying for the IBF title that might have crowned him a three-time world champion.

And yet, here we are in late 2025, with Joshua stepping into what many would call the circus tent of boxing. Some critics argue this damages his legacy; others insist that his legacy had already lost some lustre after his defeats to Oleksandr Usyk and Dubois.

But when astronomical sums of money are involved, the appeal becomes obvious. Eddie Hearn even revealed that Joshua was originally preparing for a low-profile eight-round fight against Cassius Chaney on the undercard of Ring IV’s ‘Night of Champions’ in Saudi Arabia.

The Paul fight, however, is a different universe entirely — more money, more eyeballs, more opportunity.

It keeps Joshua front and centre on what is set to be one of the most-streamed sporting events in history, live on Netflix. Paul vs Tyson reached 65 million concurrent streams worldwide, but with Joshua’s global name recognition, this could surpass it. With so much attention, the real question becomes: what approach should Joshua take on December 19?

Because the truth is simple: the stakes for boxing’s reputation are enormous.

A loss would send shockwaves through the sport. Going the full eight rounds — without real intent — would be nearly as embarrassing. Fans have seen half-hearted attempts before.

Mayweather threw barely 50 punches against Logan Paul in 2021. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. offered almost no resistance against Jake earlier this year. But Joshua cannot — and must not — afford to deliver anything that resembles a non-effort.

He’s not a faded great in his 50s. He’s not returning from retirement. He’s not a part-time boxer or a novelty act. Joshua is still one of the biggest, strongest heavyweights alive today. With tens of millions watching and the integrity of the sport on the line, he must put on a performance that proves the gap between elite boxing and the influencer scene remains massive.

That doesn’t mean he needs to sprint across the ring and flatten Paul in the opening seconds. That would be reckless and, frankly, unnecessary. But this fight cannot drift. He must apply pressure, break Paul down, and force a conclusive ending. Even 50% of Joshua’s power is enough to stagger someone of Paul’s size and experience. The moment Paul feels that weight — that world-class force — he may struggle to remain upright or continue.

And for bettors studying the boxing betting odds, the expectation is clear: Joshua should dominate. But how he chooses to get there — controlled aggression, measured pressure, or a late-round stoppage — is what makes this showdown fascinating.

One thing is certain: AJ must win, must look good doing it, and must remind the world that even in an age of influencers and algorithms, elite boxing still means something.