12/10/25 AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming Coverage

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Gateway Center Arena

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

—

Match 1 – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament – Final Match

The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale) vs. The Timeless Love Bombs (Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm)

Cameron and Shirakawa start the match. Cameron applies a wrist-lock, but Shirakawa takes her down. They dodges strikes from each other, and Cameron applies a side-headlock. Cameron takes Shirakawa down, and then they exchange chest bumps before Shirakawa delivers a right hand. Shirakawa runs the ropes, but Cameron slams her down and tags in Nightingale. Storm also tags in and Nightingale applies a side-headlock. Storm sends her off the ropes, but Nightingale slams her down. They exchange strikes, and then Shirakawa and Cameron do as well.

Storm and Shirakawa get sent to the apron, and Cameron kicks them to the floor with Nightingale’s help. Nightingale dives onto them and gets Storm back into the ring. Cameron tags in and Nightingale slams her onto Storm for a two count. Cameron slams Storm into the corner and follows with a chop in the ropes. Storm runs the ropes, and Shirakawa distracts Cameron. Storm delivers a back-breaker and tags Shirakawa. Shirakawa suplexes Cameron, and then tags Storm back in. Storm does the same, and then Shirakawa tags back in.

Storm slams Shirakawa onto Cameron for a two count. They exchange waist-locks and Cameron delivers a suplex before tagging Nightingale back in. Nightingale takes down Shirakawa and Storm, and delivers chops to both of them. Shirakawa and Storm come back with shots, but Nightingale drops them with a double clothesline. Nightingale sends Storm to the floor with a Pounce as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shirakawa takes Cameron down, but Nightingale delivers a shot to Shirakawa and sends her to the corner. Nightingale delivers more shots, but Shirakawa comes back and takes her down. Cameron and Storm tag in, and Storm delivers dropkicks and chops to Cameron and Nightingale. Storm locks Cameron in a cross-face chicken wing, but Nightingale breaks it up. Shirakawa tags in and delivers an elbow strike to nightingale before taking both her and Cameron down. Shirakawa applies the Figure Four on Cameron, but Nightingal and Storm get involved.

Nightingale applies an Indian Deathlock on Storm, but Cameron and Storm both get free of the holds. All four women exchange shots and take each other down. Nightingale and Cameron get to their feet first and put Storm and Shirakawa up top, but Storm gets free and sends Nightingale to the floor. Shirakawa drops Cameron with an assisted slingblade, and then Storm hits the Storm Zero. Shirakawa goes for the cover, but Nightingale breaks it up. Nightingale drops Storm with a suplex on the floor, and then Cameron and Shirakawa exchange shots.

Shirakawa delivers a rolling elbow and follows with a kick to the back. Shirakawa delivers a back fist and goes for the Glourious Drop, but Cameron counters with Her Finishing Move and tags in Nightingale. Nightingale delivers the Doctor Bomb to Shirakawa and gets the pin fall.

Winners and inaugural AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions: The Babes of Wrath

-After the match, Renee Paquette interviews the new champions. Nightingale says she is tired from the match, but she is also proud of Cameron for working as hard as she has. Cameron says her second-ever match was against Nightingale, and now they are the first-ever AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions. Storm and Shirakawa get back into the ring to shake hands and hug Cameron and Nightingale.

—

Backstage, the AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, is with the rest of The Opps. Joe says Eddie Kingston’s time has finally come. Joe says Kingston wanted the Joe who he looked up to, but he doesn’t realize that he has been standing in front of him the entire time. Joe says he does not care about Kingston, because he is the man who is going to show him the reality of what the industry is.

—

Backstage, Jon Moxley is with some of the Death Riders. Moxley says his back is continuously against the wall and the time is running out. Moxley says he knows if there is only one grain of sand left in the glass, he can always get it done. Moxley says they are the hungriest group of individuals in professional wrestling, and Daniel Garcia says they choose to win every day and they will always take what they want.

—

Match 2 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match

Jack Perry vs. Kazuchika Okada

Perry delivers shots in the corner and follows with spears. Perry delivers a hurricanrana and dives onto Okada through the ropes. Perry sends Okada into the LED board, but Okada sends him into the barricade. Perry comes back with a dropkick and gets Okada back into the ring for a two count. Okada puts Perry up top, but Perry kicks him away and follows with an elbow strike for a two count. Perry delivers right hands in the corner, but Okada counters out with a dropkick to the floor. Okada throws Perry over the barricade and drops him with a draping DDT on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Perry delivers elbow strikes, but Okada comes back with one of his own. Perry delivers a few more, but Okada knocks him down with one again. Perry delivers more elbow strikes, but Okada drops him with another and follows with kicks to the face. Okada delivers more elbow strikes and sends Perry off the ropes, but Perry drops him with a clothesline. Perry drops Okada with a suplex and follows with a DDT for a two count. Okada comes back with a few shots and follows with an elbow drop. Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but Perry dodges it.

Okada delivers a dropkick, but Perry comes back with a reverse hurricanrana. Perry delivers a running knee strike and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out at two. Perry goes for the Snare Trap, but Okada bites his hand to break the hold. Okada goes for a Tombstone, but Perry bites him to get free and gets a roll-up for a two count. Perry applies the Snare Trap, but Okada gets to the ropes. Perry goes for a knee strike, but Okada dodges and delivers a clothesline. Okada sends Perry to the ropes, but Perry holds on and goes for a running knee. Okada dodges and delivers the Rainmaker for the pin fall.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

-After the match, Don Callis and most of the rest of the Family get into the ring. Callis tells them to get Perry to his feet, and says Perry just had a fantastic match. Callis says he has a lot of respect for Perry, and then says Perry has always been great, but lacks focus and direction. Callis offers Perry a spot in the Family with a signing bonus out of the Young Bucks’s money. Callis says if Perry doesn’t give him an answer, he is going to cut his strings and put him in a chair.

Perry takes the microphone and says it looks like for the second time he is going to bite off more than he can chew. Perry goes after the Family, but they beat him down. Luchasaurus and the Bucks hit the ring. The Bucks lay out the Family with chairs, and then Luchasaurus delivers chokeslams. The Bucks drop Okada with a BTE Trigger, and then Callis backs into Luchasaurus. Callis throws the money bag to the Bucks, and then Konosuke Takeshita takes a superkick and allows Callis to escape. The Family backs up the ramp as Perry, Luchasaurus, and the Bucks look on from the ring.

—

Backstage, The Conglomeration are celebrating with Cameron and Nightingale, and then Storm and Shirakawa walk in to hug them again.

—

A video package airs, showing Red Velvet defeating Mercedes Mone at Final Battle for the ROH Women’s World Television Championship.

—

Backstage, Renee interviews Eddie Kingston. Kingston says he is nervous, but today is the 50th anniversary of then Terry Funk first won a World Championship. Kingston says he is emotional and he is going to give Joe the fight of his life.

—

Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces the AEW TNT Champion, Mark Briscoe. Briscoe says it wasn’t that long ago that some people were saying he couldn’t get it done and couldn’t win a championship, but now he has a nice, shiny piece of hardware. The Death Riders interrupt. Wheeler Yuta throws out a few insults, and then Daniel Garcia gets into the ring. Garcia says he’s going to beat Briscoe for the title and tells Briscoe it is going to be hard for him to provide for his family with a broken leg. Briscoe says if Garcia is feeling brave, he can make his move. Garcia goes for a shot, but Briscoe delivers a right of his own. Yuta and Marina Shafir hold Garcia back and get him out of the ring as Briscoe looks on.

—

Backstage, the Triangle of Madness are beating women down backstage and Thekla calls out Kris Statlander, but Statlander runs in and delivers shots to them. Statlander hits them with a chair to send them scurrying.

—

Match 3 – Tornado Tag Team Match

Adam Page and Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. The Opps (Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs)

Page and Strickland appear in the crowd and the Opps send the dojo guys to them. Page and Strickland beat them down, and then Shibata and Hobbs head out as well. Strickland and Shibata go at it, as do Hobbs and Page. They all brawl into the concourse area and Page sends Hobbs through a table before drinking a beer. Shibata puts Strickland in a chair and kicks him in the chest. All four guys continue to brawl as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, all four men are at ringside. Shibata dropkicks Strickland off the barricade, and then Hobbs and Page get into the ring to officially start the match. The referee takes a chair away from Page, and Hobbs takes him down. Hobbs and Shibata double-team Page and drop him with suplexes. Page gets dropped in the corner, and Shibata follows with a dropkick and another suplex. Hobbs slams Page down and Shibata connects with the PK. Hobbs delivers a body shot to Page and Nana gets on the apron, but Hobbs grabs him.

Strickland kicks Hobbs in the face, and then Strickland and Page dive onto Shibata and Hobbs on the outside. They all get back into the ring, and then Page clotheslines Hobbs back to the floor. Strickland suplexes Shibata and kicks him in the face before delivering a right hand. Strickland delivers a diving uppercut and goes for the House Call, but Hobbs pulls him to the floor. Page kicks Shibata in the face and goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Shibata ducks and delivers a low-blow. Shibata goes for a cross arm-breaker, but Strickland sends Hobbs into the steps and delivers the Swerve Stomp to Shibata.

All four guys exchange shots in the ring and Hobbs accidentally takes Shibata down. Page and Strickland deliver rolling elbows to Hobbs, and Strickland connects with a 450 splash on Shibata. Page dodges a clothesline from Hobbs, and Strickland takes Hobbs down. Page and Strickland stare at each other, and then turn to Hobbs and powerbomb him through a table on the outside. Page delivers the Buckshot Lariat to Shibata, and Strickland follows with the House Call for the pin fall.

Winners: Adam Page and Swerve Strickland

-After the match, Josh Alexander is shown watching backstage.

—

Don Callis backstage, and he says the Bucks stole his money. Callis says with his money, possession is not 9/10ths of the law. Callis says he can drag them through the courts, but instead he will send the Family against them in a Trios Tag Team Match in Manchester, and the winners get the million dollars.

—

Backstage, Stokely says it has been an interesting few weeks because the Bang Bang Gang decided to be handsy with the FTR and the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Stokely says the Bang Bang Gang think they deserve a title match, and they can get one next week, but they will be at the back of the line where they truly belong after FTR get done with them.

—

Match 4 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mike Bailey

Fletcher backs Bailey into the ropes, but Bailey comes back and goes for a roundhouse kick. Fletcher dodges and they lock up. They go back and forth and Bailey gets a quick two count before Fletcher rolls out of the ring. Fletcher gets back into the ring and kicks Bailey in the midsection. Fletcher takes Bailey down and connects with a stomp on his back. Bailey comes back with a hurricanrana and follows with another one through the ropes and onto the floor. Bailey goes for a cross-body, but Fletcher catches him and slams him down and follows with rights and lefts on the mat.

Bailey escapes a scoop slam and kicks Fletcher in the face. Bailey follows with a dropkick and delivers a kick to the midsection. Bailey connects with an axe kick and follows with another quick kick. Bailey goes for a standing Shooting Star Press, but Fletcher dodges and delivers a knee strike. Bailey comes back and sends Fletcher to the floor before dropping him with a springboard corkscrew splash. Bailey gets Fletcher back into the ring, but Fletcher rolls out the other side. Bailey follows, but Fletcher delivers a thrust kick.

Fletcher goes for a brain-buster, but Bailey counters and puts him on the barricade. Bailey sets up for the Shooting Star knee-drop, but Fletcher counters and slams Bailey back-first on top of the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.