WWE News and Notes

Maxxine Dupri vs Ivy Nile for the Women’s Intercontinental Title was announced for next week’s Raw.

– Bleacher Report ranks John Cena’s 10 Greatest Matches in WWE

1. Cena vs. CM Punk (Raw, 02/25/13)
2. Cena vs. AJ Styles (Royal Rumble 2017)
3. Cena vs. CM Punk (Money in the Bank 2011)
4. Cena vs. Daniel Bryan (SummerSlam 2013)
5. Cena vs. Umaga (Royal Rumble 2007)
6. Cena vs. AJ Styles (SummerSlam 2016)
7. Cena vs. Shawn Michaels (Raw, 04/23/07)
8. Cena vs. Cody Rhodes (SummerSlam 2025)
9. Cena vs. The Rock (WrestleMania 28)
10. Cena vs. Edge (Unforgiven 2006)

– Happy 57th Birthday to the legendary Kurt Angle.

– The current favorites to win the 2026 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match (in order), according to Betfair:

Roman Reigns
Bron Breakker
Sami Zayn, GUNTHER
– Jacob Fatu, Dominik Mysterio
LA Knight, The Rock
Logan Paul
Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton
Damian Priest, CM Punk
– Rusev, Carmelo Hayes, Oba Femi
Jimmy Uso, Penta, Seth Rollins, Aleister Black

