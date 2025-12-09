Video: John Cena tells a Stephanie McMahon story, and more Rinaldi interview notes

More notes from John Cena’s interview with Tom Rinaldi:

– John Cena says he’s not going to head fake people by saying he’s retiring and then he returns.

– Cena says that he has another 5 year contract with WWE as an ambassador after he walks away from in-ring competition.

– Cena tells the story about Stephanie McMahon discovering that he could rap. He says he was about to be fired and the boys were rapping in the back of the bus and he joined them. It went for 4 minutes and Stephanie asked how he memorized all of it and he explained that it was a freestyle. Stephanie asked if he would do it on TV and he said of course because it would be a chance to authentically be himself.

– Cena says the lowest points in life are when he feels not good enough and worthless.

– He says he almost joined the marines but the weekend he was going to join a friend told him about training to be a professional wrestler and he delayed his trip to go and join the marines for wrestling.

– Cena says his own approval and his wife’s approval are the only ones he needs in life.

– Cena says he doesn’t have a good answer for why anybody is interested in what he does.

– Cena says those moments where you’re filled with the euphoria of life are A+ days.

– He says success is fulfillment that you did the best with life.

– Cena says as long as he knows who he is, he doesn’t need to be pigeonholed or held down or defined by wrestling or acting.