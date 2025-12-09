Video: John Cena talks his future, Make A Wish, criticism, The Rock, more

Notes from John Cena’s interview with Tom Rinaldi:

– John Cena says he doesn’t know what’s next in life after wrestling, music, and acting. They all were accidents in his life.

– Cena said he loved the strength and truth of the message in Hip Hop music.

– Cena says the steepest hill is when we feel someone is taken from us too soon in life. He says Make A Wish has taught him to learn that he has lived a full life.

– Cena says he doesn’t look at Make A Wish as some sort of accolade or accomplishment because he’d like to think that it’s common practice. It has shown him the power of joy and escape.

– He says nothing is a demotion. It is simply another opportunity and that’s how he felt with the United States Championship and the US Open Challenge.

– Cena says a piece of criticism that stayed with him throughout life was “is that the best that you can do?”

– Cena says he would likely be in the military currently if he wasn’t a wrestler.

– Cena says he learned excellence from The Rock.

– Cena says his relationship with The Rock is timeline dependent.