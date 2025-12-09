Tickets for TNA Impact debut on AMC on pre-sale now

Tickets for the TNA Impact AMC debut on Thursday, January 15, 2026 went on pre-sale this morning using the code SCORE.

The show will be held live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, a popular location for wrestling shows especially for AEW and NXT.

Tickets are priced $56, $79, $101, and $236 for ringside.

Pre-sale for the TNA+ event Genesis, taking place from the same location two days later on Friday, January 17, also went on pre-sale this morning using the same code.

Tickets for both events go on general sale on Thursday, December 11 at 10AM ET.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996