RVD says he would smoke with Bret Hart, NWA remembers “Mr. Electricity” Steve Regal.

– Rob Van Dam Revealed He And The Legendary Bret Hart Would Smoke Together.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he and the two-time Hall of Famer Bret Hart would recreationally smoke together.

Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Van Dam was asked about Hart, to which he responded with the following:

“…when he’s telling stories, he’s entertaining. He’s always been super cool. That was what I bonded with him over, actually, when I learned that he likes to smoke.”

Van Dam concluded with the following statement, “That was how I bonded with Bret, at first. It was a mutual trust and respect, right away. Bret is definitely a good guy and a good friend. I definitely have Bret’s back. He’s being more honest than bitter.”

(Source: 1 Of A Kind podcast)

– “Mr. Electricity” Steven Regal, A Former NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion, Passed Away In The Summer.

Regal was a veteran of Georgia Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, the NWA, AJPW, and WWE, he was 73 years old.

The NWA X account posted a eulogy to honor Regal. His official obituary lists July 30th, 2025, as the date of his passing. We at Pro Wrestling & MMA News offer our condolences to Regal’s friends, family and loved ones.

The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to note the passing of former NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion “Mr. Electricity” Steve Regal. Defeating Denny Brown for the title, this flashy and charismatic grappler reigned atop pro wrestling’s junior heavyweight in 1986, paving… pic.twitter.com/HXLKPRVOEU — NWA (@nwa) December 8, 2025