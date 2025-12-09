Nikki Bella responds to a wild comment she found on a post, last week’s NXT/Dynamite viewerships

– Nikki Bella recently addressed a wild comment she found under her Bella Army appreciation post. According to Nikki, a fan wrote, “I wonder how many fans she banged this weekend,” which immediately led another user to challenge him. The commenter doubled down, claiming it was based on something he thought he heard on a past episode of her show.

Nikki stepped in to correct the rumor, explaining, “You definitely misunderstood that episode of The Nikki & Brie Show,” reminding people that she and Brie had clearly stated she prefers real relationships, saying she wants to “be in something with someone, not randoms.”

Brie Bella chimed in with a more general observation, saying, “People take things how they want to take them.”

Nikki ended the story with a playful but pointed clarification, adding, “Geez Louise… By the way, still haven’t.”

(Source: The Nikki & Brie Show)

– The 12/2 NXT episode averaged 532,000 viewers; 0.08 P18-49 rating

– The 12/3 AEW Dynamite episode averaged 496,000 viewers

