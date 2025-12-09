John Cena reflects on his recent WWE heel run

John Cena reflected on his recent WWE heel run, emphasizing how much he appreciated the audience engagement. He noted, “What I like is that people are talking about it. The cool thing is, people who are critical of it had some idea in their head about what they wanted… That means you care.” For Cena, even criticism was a sign that fans were invested in the storyline, which he found rewarding.

He explained the planning and timing challenges, saying, “We kind of have to tell a story that should be two years long… We got to do it in like 20 episodes of television.” Cena highlighted the need to condense a long-term story into a limited number of shows, balancing Raw broadcasts, special events, and other programming to create a meaningful arc.

Cena also shared that his approach was grounded in genuine emotion: “It took my focus on Cody, on the championship and on frustrations that I’ve had, it all comes from a genuine place, things I could say.” This personal investment extended beyond the ring—he admitted, “My poor wife, I’d wake up in the middle of the night, writing promo lines and thinking about spots.”

Despite the intense workload and creative pressure, Cena expressed pride in his efforts and satisfaction with how the run played out: “I’m so happy to say that I wouldn’t re-tread the course, because I gave it everything I had.” He recalled the early fan reactions with optimism, noting, “Everyone talking in February and being like, ‘Yes, this is a good plan.'”

