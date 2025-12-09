John Cena on his Intercontinental Championship reign, Logan Paul on Travis Scott (video)

– John Cena reflected on what made his WWE Intercontinental Championship reign meaningful, emphasizing the personal connections and storylines that made it special. He said, “What is special about that is I was able to work with Dom Mysterio in three of my last four matches. Gosh, that was really special.” For Cena, the way he eventually lost the title added significance: “Honestly, the most special thing about winning it was being able to lose it how I did, that was really cool.” He also highlighted the importance of legacy and context in the title’s value, noting, “The person who had it before me certainly gave value to it, but then him beating me again for it and now having it gives him even more value.”

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

– Logan Paul (via Impaulsive) on Travis Scott in WWE:

“We were supposed to team up with 1 other person. It was supposed to be 3 vs 3 and the day it was supposed to be announced he didn’t show up.”