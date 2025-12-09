John Cena inks a five year WWE contract, says he wanted to do a 200 date retirement tour

– John Cena has revealed he has signed a new five year contract with WWE to be an ambassador following his retirement.

Speaking with WWE’s Tom Rinaldi on John Cena: The Interview, John Cena revealed that once his in-ring career is done he plans to stay with WWE for another five years as a WWE Ambassador.

“I will be an ambassador to WWE. I’m already signed on for another five years. ‘Please, as long as you can do it. I would like to be in this family as an employee, as a contributing part for as long as I can.’

“It’s not my time to perform anymore. I have a bunch of strengths and gifts that I can pass on. I’m looking forward to the second mountain of being an ambassador. Maybe ambassadorship comes with letting more people know to watch this, which was my goal in the first place, and maybe mentorship to talent I wouldn’t spend time with where I can sit and be like, ‘Who are you really? How can I get the rapping moment on the bus? I want that guy or girl on TV.’ I’m looking forward to that stuff,” he said.

– Cena originally wanted to do 200 dates on his retirement tour:

