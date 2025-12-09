Cena on the “you can’t wrestle” chants, Rock comments on his Golden Globe nomination, Ricochet note

– The Rock comments on his Golden Globe nomination:
#therock pic.twitter.com/WLSZ0xCmgH
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) December 9, 2025
– In John Cena’s interview with Tom Rinaldi Cena said that the WWE audience chanting “You can’t wrestle” motivated him to continue getting better which is why he sought out working with guys like Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
– On December 14th at RevPro Uprising, Ricochet will defend the AEW National Championship against Nino Bryant:
🚨 THIS SUNDAY
📅 14th December
📍 Vale Arena, Cardiff
UPRISING 2025
AEW National Championship
RICOCHET VS NINO BRYANT
🎟️ Tickets: https://t.co/iBtarbIMHH#RevPro #Uprising #ProWrestlingAtItsBest #BritishWrestling #RoadToWembley pic.twitter.com/V4Pjmp7dz7
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) December 8, 2025
– Happy birthday to former TNA and WWE wrestler Kathy Dingman (Barbara Bush/BB):
Kathy Dingman / BB https://t.co/YuKoaGWI5F @kathydingman pic.twitter.com/UpnUlhoRDC
— GERWECK.NET (@gerweck) November 17, 2025