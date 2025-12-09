Cena on the “you can’t wrestle” chants, Rock comments on his Golden Globe nomination, Ricochet note

– The Rock comments on his Golden Globe nomination:

– In John Cena’s interview with Tom Rinaldi Cena said that the WWE audience chanting “You can’t wrestle” motivated him to continue getting better which is why he sought out working with guys like Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

– On December 14th at RevPro Uprising, Ricochet will defend the AEW National Championship against Nino Bryant:

– Happy birthday to former TNA and WWE wrestler Kathy Dingman (Barbara Bush/BB):