Cena on a private conversation he had with AJ Styles, Charlotte on an incident with Becky Lynch

– John Cena opened up about a private conversation he had with AJ Styles during their recent program together, revealing that Styles has no interest in doing a farewell tour. Cena said he encouraged him, telling AJ that fans would love “one last time,” but Styles immediately shut the idea down.

According to Cena, AJ was literally tying his shoes when he turned and said, “Man, I’m 48.” That single line told Cena everything he needed to know. Styles explained that being in the late 40s puts him at a point where he feels like he’s “already overstaying [his] physical welcome.” Fans may not see the struggles — the prep, cooldowns, and recovery — but Styles feels like he’s walking “that razor’s edge.”

Even though AJ still looks great in the ring and can deliver big moments, he refuses to stay past the point where he can be AJ Styles. As Cena put it, Styles doesn’t want to offer the fans “a product that isn’t AJ Styles.”

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

– Charlotte Flair opened up about a truly painful moment in her wrestling career, recalling an incident with Becky Lynch that left her struggling to breathe.

She said, “Becky did a leg drop off the top of the ladder onto my ovaries on the commentary (table). I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t catch my breath.” While Charlotte emphasized that it was unintentional, she admitted just how severe the impact was, calling it “probably been the worst bump I have ever taken.”

(Source: Trading Secrets)