Cathy Kelley says her luggage was stolen in Kansas, note on TNA moving to AMC

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
453

– WWE’s Cathy Kelley via X:

– In a Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that when reaching out to TNA Talent about the AMC deal many of them have concerns about the current creative process in the company.

“Creative is a primary thing of which the talent want fixed. They don’t feel as much confidence in their creative. And that’s not me trying to pick on TNA, it’s just the very very common reaction I got when I asked about the TV deal. I wasn’t even fishing for anything like that. It was presented without instigation, so to speak.”

