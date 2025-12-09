Buy WrestleMania 42 On Location Silver package and get upgrade to Gold

With WrestleMania 42 On Location packages suffering from sales, the company is now offering a free Silver to Gold package upgrade for those ordering by December 14.

Those who will buy a Silver Priority Pass Package for WrestleMania get the Gold-level hospitality which includes two-day premium seating, an all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with on-stage appearances by The Undertaker, Paul Heyman, and The Steiner Brothers, a Roman Reigns Funko Pop, the Friday Kickoff Party at AREA15 with live Q&A from Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and others, a four-day priority pass WWE World and Superstore access, and a WWE World shopping bag.

This package is available from $1,636 per person. For more information, go to https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/wrestlemania-holiday-offerings.

