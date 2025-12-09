Bryan Danielson says he hasn’t seen any of John Cena’s farewell run, TNA announces cage match

– Bryan Danielson says he hasn’t seen any of John Cena’s farewell run because he’s in taking less media input, but he hopes it’s gone well:

“I honestly haven’t watched, I’m entering this experimental phase of my life where I’m experiencing less input from media. When I went to visit my mother recently, I made a 13-hour drive. I didn’t listen to any music, I didn’t listen to any podcasts. There was nothing but silence. The only times there wasn’t silence was when my wife called, I got on an AEW call, or when I called mom.

As I experiment with less input, that also means less wrestling input. So I haven’t seen any of John Cena’s final run. I’m not watching, but I hope it goes really well for John. That guy deserves the last year of his career to be awesome.”

(source: Interview with Justin Barrasso)

– It will be Team TNA vs. Team NXT next week: