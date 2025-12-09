Andrade opened up about his WWE exit, addresses rumors

Andrade opened up about his WWE exit and pushed back against rumors that he was unprofessional. He made it clear that he has “no hard feelings” about his departure, saying he’s “very grateful for how much, or little” he got to do during his run.

He strongly denied claims that he ever ignored company calls or went missing. Andrade stressed that he “never missed dates and never stopped answering the cell phone,” despite what he called “gossipy people who broke the news.”

According to him, the misunderstanding came from a single travel situation. He wasn’t scheduled for anything, so he took a one-day trip. During that time WWE tried contacting him, but because he was abroad, dealing with a time difference and weak signal, he didn’t answer for “one, two, three hours.” When he finally returned the call, the company had simply sent messages like “where are you?” — not accusations or discipline.

Andrade emphasized that the rumors that he didn’t want to answer or that he “disappeared” were false. He explained everything to WWE and said the delay was only due to “the time difference, the internet, no signal… nothing to do with me never answering them or anything like that.”

(Source: Eduardo Bates)