7 Essential Features to Look For In High-Quality Indica-Specific Gummies

Indica-based cannabis supplements are famous for their calming properties.

Unlike sativa extracts, which are generally uplifting, indica strains are more likely to mellow you down than charge you up. That makes them excellent for evening unwinding or daytime lazing about.

But not all indica supplements are made equal. You must research extensively to find a product that truly delivers on its claims. In this post, we look at the seven essential features to look for in high-quality indica-specific gummies.



1. Dominant Cannabinoids

Cannabinoids are naturally occurring compounds in cannabis, most responsible for the plant’s therapeutic properties. Research has uncovered over 100 cannabinoids in marijuana. However, the most widely studied ones are cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Understanding the dominant cannabinoids in indica-specific gummies can help you predict a product’s net effects.

For instance, both cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol have overlapping therapeutic properties. But THC is also psychoactive. Tetrahydrocannabinol is the principal compound in weed responsible for the plant’s mind-altering properties.

It’s also worth noting that tetrahydrocannabinol exists in several analogs.

Most indica-specific gummies contain Delta-9 THC. Delta 9 indica gummies are remarkably effective, thanks to Delta-9’s higher potency than its cousins – Delta-10, Delta-8, and Delta-7.

2. Secondary Cannabinoids and Terpenes

Indica-specific cannabis gummies may contain other cannabinoids besides CBD and THC. Examples include cannabinol (CBN), cannabichromene (CBC), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabidiolic acid (CBDA), and tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA).

These lesser-known cannabinoids can maximize the therapeutic benefits of indica gummies. Besides, they work synergistically with the terpenes in indica plants to deliver the famous entourage effect.

Terpenes are aromatic compounds in weed. Despite giving cannabis extracts their signature flavors, most of these compounds also pack medicinal properties.

Here are common terpenes in indica gummies, alongside their dominant scents/tastes;

· Myrcene – Earthy, musty, or skunky

· Caryophyllene – Spicy

· Limonene – Citrusy

· Pinene – Tropical

· Linalool – Lavender



Photo Credit: Unsplash.com

3. Non-Cannabinoids

Although indica-gummies are inherently cannabis products, they’re not always formulated exclusively from weed-derived compounds. Check the packaging for the complete ingredient list. Then, research the therapeutic potential of each compound.

Melatonin is a common secondary ingredient in indica-based gummies. According to research, taking melatonin supplements may boost sleep quality by stabilizing our circadian rhythms. The compound also possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Besides melatonin, certain indica-specific gummies may contain adaptogenic mushrooms like lion’s mane and chaga. Other commonly included botanicals include chamomile, ashwagandha, green tea, and mint.

4. Delta-9 Potency

Always check the strength of Delta-9 in an indica-based gummy before choosing the supplement. If the product is formulated with other cannabinoids, focus on those compounds too.

Note that the potency of indica gummies impacts their overall effects. The higher the concentration of Delta-9 in these products, the more therapeutically effective they are.

Besides, potency is proportional to price. Gummies formulated with higher THC milligrams (mg) per count will inevitably cost more. Having this information in your back pocket can help point you to competitively priced indica gummies.



Photo Credit: Unsplash.com

5. Cultivation Method

Many cannabis gummies proudly bear the labels “organic” or “all-natural.” While some weed stores insist on organically cultivated plants, others may misrepresent their gummies as natural purely for promotional purposes.

Research how a marijuana store obtains its products.

Does the company own the supply chain? If not, do they maintain a robust partnership with responsible cannabis growers?

Consuming organic indica gummies minimizes exposure to harmful pesticide residues and heavy metals. Besides enhancing product safety, the absence of toxic compounds in weed gummies also improves the products’ efficacy.

6. Extraction Method

There are two ways to obtain cannabinoids from raw cannabis extracts, namely Solvent Extraction and the Supercritical Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Method.

Solvent Extraction is more affordable. It also preserves the natural terpenes in cannabis flower better, rendering pleasantly aromatic gummies.

However, this extraction method isn’t environmentally friendly. Resultant cannabinoids also tend to contain residual solvents, impacting their purity.

Supercritical Carbon Dioxide extraction yields purer cannabinoids. While that comes as a cost, indica gummies formulated with CO2-extracted cannabinoids stand out for their superior potency.

The Supercritical Carbon Dioxide is easier on the environment too. Much of the reagents used is recyclable, reducing the carbon footprint.



7. Brand Recognition

Always research a company’s experience before ordering indica gummies from them.

While not always the thumb rule, older stores are likely to offer higher-quality indica-specific gummies than new entrants.

Head to a company’s website and check out its “About Us” section to learn more about its industry experience.

Online reviews can also provide a sneak preview into a store’s credibility. If a retailer prioritizes high-quality indica gummies, they’ll naturally attract positive feedback from most of their previous customers.

More importantly, choose a cannabis store that subjects its gummies to third-party laboratory testing. Each package should feature a certificate of analysis (CoA) spelling out the chief ingredients and any additives in the product.



Photo Credit: Unsplash.com

Wrap Up

Shopping for cannabis supplements is inherently involved. It’s even more challenging if you’re looking for strain-specific products, such as indica-based gummies.

But with some research and due diligence, you can quickly find weed gummies formulated with your needs in mind.

Always source your indica-specific marijuana confections from reputable cannabis brands. Research a store’s history carefully, leveraging online reviews for deeper insights into expected customer experience.

It’s also best to prioritize lab-tested indica gummies. Analyze CoAs for the active cannabinoids in the supplements, while keeping your eyes out for any potential toxins.

Remember to also define your needs before you go shopping for indica-specific gummies. Information on your cannabis tolerance, desired therapeutic effects, and expected duration of use can help you hunker down on a suitable product for you.