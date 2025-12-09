12/9/25 WWE NXT Recap

WWE NXT Results – December 9, 2025

• NXT kicks off with Oba Femi celebrating becoming a 2 Time NXT Champion

Oba says he rose from the ashes and took back the NXT Title, and looks toward facing Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event

Ricky Saints meets Oba Femi and says they both have a win over the other, and requests they do a Rubber Match for the NXT Title

Je’Von Evans interrupts and says he won the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, and will be getting his match for the NXT Title at NXT New Year’s EVIL. Je’Von proposes that they don’t wait until January, and instead do their match tonight

Oba accepts and it will be Oba vs Je’Von for the NXT Title later on

• Kelani Jordan beats Jordynne Grace

• Multiple women come to the ring to face Blake Monroe for the NXT Women’s North American Title

Thea Hail jumps on Blake and makes her tap out with a Kimura, and celebrates

• Shiloh Hill beats Lexis King

• Tony D targets Ethan Page and lays him out

• Sol Ruca beats Wren Sinclair. After the match The Fatal Influence come out

Jacy Jayne says that 2025 was her year, and tells Kendal Grey to enjoy her moment because her 15 minutes of fame will end at NXT New Year’s EVIL, and the fans will move on to cheer for someone else other than a bootleg Kurt Angle with a ponytail

Kendal says she knows she is the underdog, but warns Jacy not to underestimate her because anything can happen in the ring

• Oba Femi beats Je’Von Evans to retain the NXT Title after Ricky Saints turns heel and costs Je’Von the match