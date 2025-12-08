WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertised is Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The War Raiders for the WWE World Tag-Team Championships, as well as appearances by Gunther and Stephanie Vaquer

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, December 8, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 12/8/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” starts us off as always. We see a video package narrated by John Cena looking back at ‘The Last Time is Now’ tournament, which Gunther won on Friday’s SmackDown to secure his spot as Cena’s final opponent at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend.

Gunther Kicks Things Off

On that note, we shoot inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO., where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. Gunther’s theme hits and “The Ring General” comes out to the ring. He calls John Cena the best sports entertainer ever, but says he’s the best pro wrestler ever.

Gunther tells the production guys to put up the clock. A John Cena clock graphic flashes on the screen counting down how long there is until his WWE retirement match on Saturday, where Gunther vows to squeeze the life out of Cena until there is no hustle, loyalty or respect left. He’s going to break him and make him give up.

Kairi Sane vs. Iyo Sky

We see arrival shots of several WWE Superstars involved in tonight’s show and then head back inside the T-Mobile Center where the ring entrances begin for our opening contest. The show heads to a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane are both in the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with women’s singles action in our first match of the evening. Rhea Ripley is in Iyo’s corner. Asuka is in Kairi’s. After some back-and-forth action, we see Sane get the better of Iyo and then mock her by doing her self-pointing routine.

Iyo Sky fights back and takes over, hitting a big dropkick off the ropes before doing the self-pointing routine herself to a big pop from the crowd. Asuka gets involved, leading to Ripley backing her off. The distraction, however, allows Sane to blast Iyo off the ring apron.

We head to a mid-match break on that note. When the show returns, we see Sane put Sky in a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. Sky flips out of the hold and tries to pin Sane who kicks out. Sane runs at Sky and Sky kicks Sane in the face knocking her down. Sky uppercuts Sane and slams her down with a flapjack.

Sky kicks Sane between the ropes and hits a springboard missile dropkick sending Sane to the corner. Sky hits the Bullet Train Meteora and covers Sane who kicks out at two. Sky climbs the ropes and Sane gets up and attacks Sky who gets hung up in the corner. Sane hits a top rope double stomp and covers Sky for a near fall.

Sky kicks down Sane. Sane takes down Sky countering a double underhook slam and both women end up on the apron. Sky counters back body drop and then hits a German Suplex on Sane on the apron. Sane rolls out to the ground and Sky hits a middle rope springboard moonsault to the outside onto Sane.

Back in the ring, Sane is knocked down from a kick and Sky goes for a moonsault and Asuka knocks Sky down as Sane distracts the ref. Ripley takes out Asuka and tosses her into the time keepers area. Back in the ring, Sky hits her Over the Moonsault for the victory.

Winner: Iyo Sky

Backstage With Logan Paul & The Vision

Once the match wraps up, we shoot backstage to The Vision locker room. We see Paul Heyman talking with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed when in comes a fired-up Logan Paul. Paul is wondering who all saw Rey Mysterio slapping him last week.

He says something has to be done about this. Breakker says they’ll handle it and asks to speak to Heyman. He tells Heyman this needs to be dealt with tonight. Heyman says Paul has back-up now with Breakker and Reed. Paul says he’s Breakker and Reed’s backup too and gives Paul his brass knuckles back, “just in case.”

Logan Paul Attacks Rey Mysterio, Mystery Man Strikes Again

We see Rey Mysterio in his ring gear walking the halls. He walks past WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, whose face is bright red as he is yelling at The New Day. The show heads to a quick commercial break on that note. When the show returns, we see some podcast promotion.

From there, we return inside the arena where Rey Mysterio’s theme hits. Out he comes to a big pop from the Kansas City crowd for his advertised one-on-one showdown against Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. Instead, as he walks to the ring, he is ambushed and attacked from behind by Logan Paul.

In the ring, Logan slips the brass knuckles on and gets ready to knock out Rey with them. Rey catches Logan with a kick and begins fighting back. A big elbow from Paul drops Rey. Rey fights back again and has Logan in position for a 6-1-9, when the masked mystery man returns.

The mystery man stomps Rey and runs off. Logan recovers and turns around to see Rey is down and out. As Rey struggles to get back to his feet, Logan slips the brass knuckles on and knocks out Rey. LA Knight’s theme hits and he runs down to chase off Logan. Knight says he wants him tonight. We head to a break.