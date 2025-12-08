WWE News and Notes

– WWE sources claimed (according to a Fightful report) that JC Mateo signed a three-year deal upon coming to WWE, which will take his contract into the Spring of 2028.

– Jena looks back at his United States Championship win over Big Show at WrestleMania 20 and his surprise return at the 2008 WWE Royal Rumble:

– Happy 57th Birthday to the legendary Michael Cole.

– A Sheamus interview:

