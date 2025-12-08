WWE main eventer to miss tonight’s Raw, current Raw line up

– CM Punk will not be on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. He is still on set for Netflix’s The Bodyguard, reports PWInsider.

– The official graphic for AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The War Raiders in a World Tag Team Championship match tonight Raw.

Preview for tonight’s WWE RAW!

• Gunther speaks after winning The Last Time Is Now tournament

• AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. The War Raiders (Wolrd Tag Titles)

• Ray Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

• Stephanie Vaquer appears

• Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

A rivalry renewed. After the chaos to end last week, @Real_Valkyria and @roxanne_wwe will battle it out TONIGHT on #WWERaw! 📺 8e/5p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/D3MTuiIX7f — WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2025