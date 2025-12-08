WWE main eventer to miss tonight’s Raw, current Raw line up

– CM Punk will not be on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. He is still on set for Netflix’s The Bodyguard, reports PWInsider.
– The official graphic for AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The War Raiders in a World Tag Team Championship match tonight Raw.
Preview for tonight’s WWE RAW!
• Gunther speaks after winning The Last Time Is Now tournament
• AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. The War Raiders (Wolrd Tag Titles)
• Ray Mysterio vs. Finn Balor
• Stephanie Vaquer appears
• Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez
