WWE main eventer to miss tonight’s Raw, current Raw line up

CM Punk will not be on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. He is still on set for Netflix’s The Bodyguard, reports PWInsider.

– The official graphic for AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The War Raiders in a World Tag Team Championship match tonight Raw.

Preview for tonight’s WWE RAW!

Gunther speaks after winning The Last Time Is Now tournament
• AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. The War Raiders (Wolrd Tag Titles)
• Ray Mysterio vs. Finn Balor
Stephanie Vaquer appears
Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

