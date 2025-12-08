WWE congratulates Dwayne Johnson, Penta update, Sheamus attends NFL game (photo)

– WWE’s statement on The Rock’s Golden Globe nomination:
Legendary WWE Superstar and current TKO board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in The Smashing Machine.
Johnson’s nomination came in the Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama category for his portrayal of UFC icon Mark Kerr.
Congratulations to The Rock on the incredible achievement!
– Penta reveals he’s been cleared to compete.
– Sheamus with former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Don Davey yesterday at the Lambeau Field prior to the Packers 28-21 win over the Chicago Bears. Sheamus also wearing a Liverpool jacket.
#wwe pic.twitter.com/tY0EE1rx8S
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) December 8, 2025