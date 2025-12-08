WWE congratulates Dwayne Johnson, Penta update, Sheamus attends NFL game (photo)

– WWE’s statement on The Rock’s Golden Globe nomination:

Legendary WWE Superstar and current TKO board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in The Smashing Machine.

Johnson’s nomination came in the Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama category for his portrayal of UFC icon Mark Kerr.

Congratulations to The Rock on the incredible achievement!

Penta reveals he’s been cleared to compete.

Sheamus with former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Don Davey yesterday at the Lambeau Field prior to the Packers 28-21 win over the Chicago Bears. Sheamus also wearing a Liverpool jacket.

