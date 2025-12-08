Sting on his favorite feuds of all time

Sting did an interview with Going Ringside and here is the transcript:

Scott Johnson: “Sting, we’re so excited to have you in Florida. What has this retirement tour been like?”

Sting: “It’s been a massive blessing to me, that’s for sure. I mean, I can’t tell you how many stories that I get to hear. That’s what this seems to be about—stories. I’m hearing fans tell me stories about how I affected them or how wrestling affected them way back when.”

Scott: “You’ve kept this gimmick, this incarnation, for 30 years. Has that been difficult?”

Sting: “This one’s different. This is what’s called Old Man Sting. Okay? Yeah. But there have been so many different versions of Sting over the years. You’ve got Surfer Sting, you’ve got Crow Sting, Wolfpac Sting, Joker Sting, and now Old Man Sting.”

Scott: “Favorite feuds of all time?”

Sting: “Oh, it’s got to be Ric Flair. Of course it’s Flair. The Nature Boy. Of course. He put me on the map. July of 1990—world title for the first time. And then March of 1988, the very first world title match that I had that put me on the map.”

Scott: “Did you ever think you would be doing this for four decades?”

Sting: “No. I was the guy who said, ‘I don’t understand all those old guys hanging out for so long.’ And I could not understand it. I said, ‘I will never do that.’ And I blew them all out of the water. Four decades later, here I am.”

Scott: “I do want to get your opinion—because you’re kind of in a different world from him—but this week, John Cena retires. Your thoughts on that?”

Sting: “Man, kudos to John. He’s one of the greatest of all time. I love to see it. I’m rooting for him. I’m hoping it turns out to be phenomenal. I’m sure that it will. Yeah, man. And I’m always rooting for those older guys, you know. Go Aaron Rodgers, you know.”

Scott: “You’re an Aaron Rodgers fan?”

Sting: “Yeah.”

Scott: “And lastly, you did TNA, you did WWE, you did AEW. Were they different? Were they similar?”

Sting: “They’re all different in some ways, but the thing that I liked about AEW is it always—it just felt like my brand. It felt like home to me.”

Scott: “And with the Khans, was Tony a good guy to work for?”

Sting: “He was the best. He was phenomenal. Treated me like gold the whole way through. And yeah, I mean, if it wasn’t for Tony, I wouldn’t have had the run that I had. And Darby—my partner.”

Scott: “Darby was your partner. A great up-and-coming wrestler.”

Sting: “Still amazing. Yeah, absolutely.”

Scott: “Sting, aka Steve Borden, thank you so much for joining us on the show.”

Sting: “Thanks for having me.”