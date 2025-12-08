Sting comments on John Cena’s retirement, Anderson & Gallows headed to Japan, Dirty Dom note

– When Dirty Dom (via SHAK Wrestling) responds to CM Punk’s claim that Rhea dating him “exposes the business as fake”.

“Nothing kills the business more than someone thinking they’re good enough to actually fight in the UFC… and getting their ass beat not once, but twice.”

– Sting comments on the upcoming retirement of John Cena:

“Kudos to John. He’s one of the greatest of all time. I love to see it. I’m rooting for him. I’m hoping it turns out to be phenomenal. I’m sure that it will.”

– On January 1st, 2026, a special tag team match. Kaito Kiyomiya & Jack Morris will face against Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows:

／

🎍1.1日本武道館【スペシャルタッグマッチ】決定‼️‼️

＼ LINEヤフー PRESENTS NOAH “THE NEW YEAR” 2026

📅1月1日(木・祝) 15:00開始/14:00開場

🏢日本武道館 ⚔️スペシャルタッグマッチ／Invasion

清宮海斗 ジャック・モリス

VS

カール・アンダーソン ドク・ギャローズ#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/PaGdO2IJXs — プロレスリング・ノア ｜PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) December 7, 2025