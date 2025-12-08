Rock’s daughter Ava goes public with her relationship, Rock nominated for motion picture award

– The Rock’s daughter Ava (NXT General Manager) has officially announced that she’s in a relationship with Tatyanna Dumas (NXT and WWE LFG talent)

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been nominated for Best Male Actor Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes for his role in The Smashing Machine!

The nominees:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – The Smashing Machine, Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams, Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein, Michael B Jordan – Sinners, Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent, and Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere